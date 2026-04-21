Lenskart's VIRAL Dress Code Guidelines Sparks Protest At Bhopal's Roshanpura Store; Hindu Groups Apply Tilak & Kalawas To Staff

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Eyewear brand Lenskart recently found itself in a major controversy over its alleged 'Anti-Hindu' dress code guidelines, as labelled by the netizens.

The internet enrage spilled on ground as members of Hindu organisations gathered outside a Lenskart showroom in Bhopal to stage their protest on Tuesday. Activists from the Hindu Utsav Samiti applied tilaks to the employees and tied kalavas, as part of the agitation.

They raised slogans, "India will not tolerate any insult to Sanatan Dharma."

The incident happened in the New Market, Roshanpura, in front of Lenskart's showroom. The protests erupted after a purported Lenskart dress code document allowing turban and Hijab for employees of specifc faith, while prohibiting bindi, tilak and kalawa-- Hindu symbols, went viral on social media.

Hindu Utsav Samiti president Chandrashekhar Tiwari said the organisation is calling for a boycott of Lenskart. This is India, where the tilak, kalava, and bindi should be respected. Any attempt by the company to ban them will not be tolerated at any cost.

The symbols of Sanatan Dharma were insulted.

He told corporate companies that if the symbols of Sanatan Dharma are insulted, there will be strong opposition. Even though the company's CEO, Piyush Bansal, has apologised, the organisation is not ready to accept it. If we have taken the company to great heights, we can also bring it down if needed.

I have listened to your concerns and I understand your sentiment around this. I want to add more context to my earlier post.



The document currently circulating is an outdated internal training document. It is not an HR policy.



That said, it contained an incorrect line about… — Peyush Bansal (@peyushbansal) April 16, 2026

Founder Peyush Bansal issues a clarification

Following the controversy, CEO of Lenskart Peyush Bansal addressed the circulating guideline on X as an outdated internal training document.

"It is not an HR policy. Lenskart does not and will never restrict any form of respectful religious expression. This includes bindi, tilak, or any such symbols of faith. Our team members have always been, and will always be, free to express their beliefs with pride. "