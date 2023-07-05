Learn & Earn Scheme: Youths To Get Stipend Of Rs 8,000 To Rs 10,000

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said youths would get stipend of Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 per month during training period at industries under CM Learn and Earn Scheme (Mukyamantri Sikho aur Kamao Yojana). The training will help youths to get jobs.

The chief minister was addressing the function after inaugurating Mukyamantri Sikho Kamao Yojana at Rabindra Bhawan in Bhopal on Tuesday.

Talking about the stipend to be provided to youths under the scheme, he said Class 12 pass students would get Rs 8,000 per month, ITI certificate holders would get Rs 8,500 per month, diploma holders would get Rs 9,000 per month and graduates would get Rs 10,000 per month. Residents of Madhya Pradesh in the age group of 18 to 29 are eligible.

He added that scheme was a win-win situation for industrialists and youths as industries would get skilled hands for work and youths would get jobs. The institutions and factories registered under scheme should have PAN and GST registration. So far, 10,432 establishments have been registered under the scheme and 700 works have been identified for training. The state government will help students in receiving training at the institutions situated in other states.

Speaking further, Chouhan said more than 2,800 start-ups have been launched with turnover ranging from Rs 4,000 crore to Rs 8,000 crore.

The chief minister inaugurated Learn and Earn Scheme by helping a youth to register himself on the portal. Lashing out at Congress and its earlier poll promises, he said that some people speak about unemployment allowance but it was not a solution to unemployment.

1 lakh youths in govt jobs

Over one lakh youths will be employed in government service before August 15. So far, 55,000 people have been recruited and remaining appointments will be made soon. The process of recruitment in government services will continue.

Candidate stipend/month

Class 12 pass Rs 8,000

ITI certificate holders Rs 8,500

Diploma holders Rs 9,000

Graduates Rs 10,000

MP residents in the age group of 18-29 are eligible