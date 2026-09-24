Lawyers’ Protest Over Alleged Police Assault Throws Traffic Out Of Gear In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Protest of lawyers against an alleged assault on advocate Rakesh Rawal by Jahangirabad police caused traffic chaos on Jail Road and routes around the district court on Wednesday.

In view of protest, traffic police closed the road from Shaurya Smarak Crossing towards Jail Road. Barricades were put up on routes connecting Lal Parade Ground and Police Control Room.

The restrictions affected traffic movement towards Jail Road, MP Nagar and Jahangirabad. The road blockades and diversions caused inconvenience to commuters with several routes around the court remaining affected throughout the day.

At 5 pm, lawyers protesting at District Court Square burnt an effigy of police commissioner. ACP Rakesh Singh Baghel and other senior police officials tried to pacify the lawyers but they remained adamant on their demand for a FIR against the police personnel involved in the alleged assault.

Meanwhile, videos showing lawyers misbehaving and assaulting commuters during the protest surfaced on social media. There are allegations that some media persons covering the protest faced misbehaviour.

Dispute began over asking for an alternative route

According to lawyer Rakesh Rawal, the incident began at 8.30 pm on Tuesday when he was returning to Bairagarh after finishing court work.

A road near Control Room Tiraha had been closed, and he asked policemen present there for an alternative route.

Rawal alleged that the policemen told him they were not there to provide directions. An argument followed, after which he was allegedly taken to Jahangirabad police station.

Rawal alleged that he was beaten with sticks inside the police station and pushed into mud. A video that surfaced later showed injuries on his legs and mud on his clothes.

Police allege misbehaviour with Traffic ACP

Before the suspension, Jahangirabad police station in-charge Rajan Singh Ahirwar alleged that Rawal had misbehaved with Traffic ACP Ajay Vajpayee during the dispute and used obscene language against him in public. He claimed that video footage of the incident was available.

Case also registered against lawyer

Jahangirabad police have also registered a case against lawyer Rakesh Rawal on the complaint of traffic constable Hariom Verma.

The case includes allegations of obstruction in government work, criminal intimidation, voluntarily causing hurt and misbehaviour with police personnel.