Law Student, 13-Year-Old Molested In Separate Incidents | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old law student was allegedly molested and assaulted by a stalker who forcibly entered her rented accommodation in the city. Police have registered a case and launched a search for the accused.

According to reports, the woman, a native of Vidisha, is pursuing law degree. On Thursday, she was alone at home when the accused Ramu who belongs to her native village, arrived at her residence.

He allegedly confronted her for refusing to speak to him and pressurised her to befriend him.

When the woman declined to talk, the accused allegedly grabbed her hand with malicious intent.

As she tried to free herself, he pushed her to the ground and assaulted her. Hearing her screams, the landlady and nearby residents rushed to the spot, prompting the accused to flee.

The victim later approached Nishatpura police station and lodged a complaint.

A case has been registered against the accused for forcibly entering the house, molestation and assault. Police said efforts are underway to arrest him.

In another incident, Hanumanganj police arrested a man who molested a 13-year-old school student.

According to reports, the accused Sagar was harassing the girl student for the past some time while on her way to school.

Recently, the accused made obscene advances, following which the victim informed her parents. The family approached police and lodged a complaint.