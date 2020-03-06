Latest coronavirus news in India: MP Govt ask Centre to cover Coronavirus under Ayushman Bharat Yojana, says Miniter Tulsi Silawat

BHOPAL: State health department has decided to send a proposal to Central government to cover Coronavirus treatment under Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Currently the insurance companies do not have clear policy regarding giving medical cover to coronavirus suspects and patients.

Health Minister Tulsi Silawat said, “Proposal will be sent to central government in this regard. Such treatment should be covered under Ayushman Bharat Yojana which offers medical treatment upto Rs5 lakh”.

Sources in health department said around 60 suspects were under observation in various hospitals in Madhya Pradesh. Health department already sounded high alert over corona virus putting all authorities in action mode in the state. Even Malarai department has also been pressed into services.

District malaria officer Dr Akhilesh Dubey had visited AIIMS to review preparations at isolation wards made for coronavirus suspects. Health department already intensified the drive for screening of corona virus suspects and speedy disposal of tests cases.

Dubey informed Malaria department has been made nodal agency for coronavirus drive. We are having series of meeting with hospitals’ top administration to check preparedness in handling any adverse situation, said the official. We had a meeting at AIIMS Bhopal, informed the officials, adding that AIIMS has started test of coronavirus suspects.