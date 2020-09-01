Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on September 2

BHOPAL: Minister of State (MoS) Brijendra Singh Yadav and BJP MP from Sidhi Riti Pathak have been tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, said the health department. Former MLA(Ashok Nagar) Jajpal Singh Jaggi has also been diagnosed with the infection, said CMHO(Ashok Nagar) Dr Himanshu Sharma.

The state on the day reported 1714 new cases taking the corona tally to 65,679. In 24 hours, 32 patients have died fighting the infection. The toll in the state stands at 1426. During the day 20850 samples were tested across the state. There are 14072 active cases in the state, while 49992 people have cured of the infection.

Indore accounts for 13250 positive cases and 398 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 11288 cases and 290 deaths. Ujjain is at the third spot with 80 deaths and 1790 positive cases. Burhanpur recorded 564 while Neemuch has 1225 positives. Khandwa accounts for 949 positive cases, Khargone’s corona tally stands at 1616. Jabalpur recorded 4234 cases, Morena 2100, Mandsaur , 812 cases and Dhar has recorded 917 cases. Dewas has reported 726 Cases, Sagar 1165, Tikamgarh 433, Raisen 684 cases, while Bhind has till date accounted for 627 cases. Sheopur has 514 cases and Rewa has 757cases while Rajgarh has 865 and Barwani recorded 1142 cases. Chhindwara has 461 and Vidisha has 928 cases. Shajapur has 464 cases while Damoh has 647 cases. Datia has 700 cases while Satna has 552 cases and Jhabua has 649 cases. Panna has 269 cases and Balaghat has 296 cases while Sehore has 676 cases.

Hoshangabad has 560 cases and Narsingpur has 422 cases while Betul has 728 cases and Shivpuri has 993 cases. Ratlam recorded 1030 cases. Chhattarpur has 615 cases.

Ashok Nagar has reported 221, Agar-Malwa 213 , Sidhi 315 cases, Singrauli 380 cases while Shahdol has 612 cases. Guna has 341 cases, Anuppur 415 cases and Alirajpur has 594 cases. Katni has492 cases while Umaria has 128 cases and Seoni has reported 250 cases. Dindori has 156 cases and Niwari has 178 cases while Mandla has reported 200 cases.

Forty SAF personnel from Mandla have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. CMHO Dr Srinath said that all the jawans have been hospitalized and undergoing treatment.