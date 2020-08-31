Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: BJP leader Prabhat Jha, 2 MLAs test corona positive

BHOPAL: BJP vice president Prabhat Jha and two BJP MLAs tested corona positive on Monday. MLAs Sardendu Tiwari (Churhat) and Sanjay Sharma (Tendukheda) have tested positive. Jha was in Gwalior-Chambal for the last 7-8 days for party work. He has appealed to party men who contacted him during this period, to undergo corona test.

State recorded 64,157 positive cases and death toll swelled to 1,394. Twenty deaths have been reported in last 24 hours. Indore accounts for 12,992 positive cases and 393 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 11,099 cases and 285 deaths.

Ujjain is at the third spot with 80 deaths and 1,775 positive cases. Burhanpur recorded 562 while Neemuch has 1,215 positives. Khandwa accounts for 936 positive cases while Khargone’s corona tally stands at 1573. Jabalpur recorded 4105 cases.

Morena recorded 2079 cases, Mandsaur recorded 800 cases, Dhar recorded 889 cases. Dewas has reported 718 cases. Sagar recorded 1,135 cases. Tikamgarh has 425 cases, Raisen has 667 cases while Bhind till date accountd for 619 cases. Sheopur has 506 cases and Rewa had 727cases. Rajgarh has 841 and Barwani has 1,139 cases. Chhindwara has 458 and Vidisha has 906 cases. Shajapur has 464 cases while Damoh has 627 cases.

Datia has 678 cases while Satna has 532 cases and Jhabua has 644 cases. Panna has 265 cases, Balaghat has 288 cases while Sehore has 657 cases.

Hoshangabad has 546 cases and Narsingpur has 404 cases while Betul has 686 cases and Shivpuri has 944 cases. Ratlam recorded 997 cases. Chhatarpur has 597 cases.

Ashoknagar has 205 and Agar-Malwa has 208 cases. Sidhi has 315 cases and Singrauli has 363 cases while Shahdol has 565 cases. Guna has 336 cases while Anuppur has 409 cases and Alirajpur has 586 cases. Katni has 481 cases while Umaria has 128 cases and Seoni has reported 246 cases.

Dindori has 145 cases and Niwari has 174 cases while Mandla has reported 181 cases. As per health department, 1,734 positive cases were reported in state on Monday. During the day, 27,613 samples were examined in the state.