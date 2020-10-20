Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on October 21

After over two months, Madhya Pradesh reported below 1000 Covid-19 cases in a single day on Tuesday. On the day, 975 people tested positive for the infection. In the first week of August, the number of positive cases were below 1000, however it started to surge and on August 16, as many as 1022 new cases pushed the corona caseload to 45,455, taking the positive rate to 4.6 per cent. Then the active cases were over 10,000.

And thereafter there was no let up in cases in the state and on September 22, the single day figure went to 2544, recording a 14.3 per cent positivity rate.

On Tuesday, the state corona count stood at 1,62,168. On the day, 25 more people fell prey to the virus taking the toll to 2811. A day previous, 13 people had died battling coronavirus. The number of active cases in the state is 12507, while recovered cases are 1,46,860. The state positive rate came down to 4.2 per cent from 4.7 per cent reported on Monday.

Meanwhile, smaller districts continued to contribute majorly to the state’s coronacount. Betul reported 37 positives, Satna 22, Rewa 23, Balagaht 28 and Singrauli reported 24 fresh cases. In Sagar 36 more people were diagnosed with the infection, however, the single day count on Monday in the district stood at 54. Major cities like Indore accounts for 32030 positive cases and 662 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 22718 cases and toll to 456 deaths. Jabalpur reported 12259 with death toll 194 and Gwalior 11919 positive cases.

224 more diagnosed with corona

Despite decline in coronavirus cases state wide, the state capital reported 224 positive cases on Tuesday taking the caseload to 21,827. Much to the relief of the local administration, the city had recorded 157 positive cases on Monday. However this relief was short lived as the very next day the single day figure zoomed over 200.

Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) has contributed 101 test results. AIIMS contributed 26 positive cases while Gandhi Medical College (GMC). Chirayu Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) contributed 16 tests. NISHAAD contributed 13 tests. Dr Lalpath lab contributed nine positives.

Metro polis lab of Mumbai contributed one test result. Nobel hospital contributed six test results. RKDF reported nine positives. LNM contributed seven positives. Bansal hospital reported three positives. GUT GI, Chuna Bhatti, reported two positives. National Hospital reported three positives. BMHRC reported two positives. Seventeen samples were rejected on the day.