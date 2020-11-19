Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on November 20

The State capital recorded the highest single-day spike of 381 Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of infected individuals in the city to 28,360 on Thursday. In the city 502 people have died battling the fatal infection.

Bhopal has been leading the state in single-day coronavirus count for the last fortnight. The city had reported 321 positive cases in a day in September end.

After the festivals, Madhya Pradesh too is witnessing a surge in positive cases. On Thursday 1363 people were diagnosed with the virus taking the corona caseload to 1, 88,018. With 14 new deaths reported on the day, the corona related fatalities has climbed to 3129.

The active case figure stood at 9,800 in state on Thursday, while 887 people were discharged from the hospitals. Total cured cases stand at 1,75,089.

Corona positive rate has climbed to 5.0 per cent. As many as 27,048 samples were sent for testing, of which 96 were rejected.

Indore also reported increased corona cases with 255 cases with its tally to 36310 and toll to 722. Gwalior reported 92 new cases, Jabalpur 60. The tally in the two districts stands at 13,618 and 13533 respectively. Ratlam reported 64 positive cases, Rewa 45, Vidisha 39, Shivpuri 28, Rajgarh 26, Raisen, Khargone and Dhar reported 23 positive cases each. Ashok Nagar reported 25 cases, Barwani, Satna 22 and Singrauli 20 positive cases.

AIIMS issued the maximum test results 88 while BMHRC contributed 54 and RAT contributed 51 test results. Gandhi Medical College (GMC) contributed 47 test results while LNM issued 34 test results. Nobel hospital issued 30 test results. RKDF contributed 17 test results while Bansal Hospital reported 21 and Chirayu Medical College and Hospital contributed 18 test results.