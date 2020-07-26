Latest Coronavirus news from MP districts on July 27

Small districts like Katni, Sehore, Raisen, Datia reported corona blast in state. Sehore and Raisen reported 29 positive cases each while Katni reported 31 and Datia reported 20 cases in single day leaving health department in tension in state. Katni has been placed under lock down till August 2 from Sunday. Bhopal is already placed under lock down till August 3.

The state's tally on Sunday evening stood at 27999 positive cases and 811 deaths. Eleven deaths were reported in last 24 hours. Indore accounts for 6858 positive cases and 304 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 5650 cases and 158 deaths.

Ujjain is at the third spot with 72 deaths and 1115 positive cases. Burhanpur recorded 459 while Neemuch has 609 positives. Khandwa accounts for 570 positive cases, and Khargone's corona tally stands at 646. Jabalpur recorded 1005 cases.

Morena recorded 1500 cases while Mandsaur has 368 and Dhar has recorded 349 cases. Dewas has reported 412 cases. Sagar recorded 609 cases. Tikamgarh has 280 cases and Raisen has recorded 284 while Bhind has till date account for 428 cases. Sheopur has 216 while Rajgarh has 215 and Barwani recorded 374 cases. Chhindwara has 114 and Rewa has 211 cases. Vidisha has 262 cases. Shajapur has 273 cases while Damoh has 123 and Ashok Nagar has 80 cases.

Datia has 197 cases while Satna has 112 cases and Jhabua has 120cases. Panna has 87 cases and Balaghat has 99 cases. Sehore has 180 cases.

Hoshangabad has 147 cases and Narsingpur has 137 cases while Betul has 199 cases and Shivpuri has 266 cases. Ratlam recorded 360 cases. Chhattarpur has 253 cases.

Agar Malwa has 76 cases while Singrauli has 78 cases and Anuppur has 69 cases. Katni has reported 110 cases while Sidhi has 72. Dindori has 34 and Umaria has 36 cases. Alirajpur has 116 cases and Guna has 62 cases. Shahdol has 65 cases. Niwari has 32 and Seoni has 34 cases. Mandla has reported 21 cases. As per health department, 1073 positive cases were reported in state on Sunday. During the day 13752 samples were tested across the state.