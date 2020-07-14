Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on July 15

BJP MLA from Dhar tested positive for corona on Tuesday. Her husband and former union minister has already tested positive. Her bodyguard and driver too have tested positive.

As per health department, 855 positive cases were reported in the state on Tuesday. During the day 12,477 samples were tested. State's tally stood at 19,102 positive cases and 673 deaths. In last 24 hours, 10 deaths were reported.

Indore accounts for 5,403 positive cases and 273 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 3,775 cases and 123 deaths. Ujjain is at the third spot with 71 deaths and 909 positive cases. Burhanpur has 432 cases, Neemuch 499, Khandwa 429, Khargone 409, Jabalpur 606, Dhar 196, Morena 1,074, Mandsaur 211, Dewas 269, Sagar 463, Raisen 117, Bhind 366, Sheopur 114, Rajgarh 148, Barwani 204, Chhindwara 79, Rewa 86, Vidisha 105, Shajapur 142 and Damoh 68 cases.

Ashok Nagar has 65 cases and Datia 74 cases. Panna and Sehore have 58 cases each. Hoshangabad has 59, Betul 130, Shivpuri 177, Ratlam 233, Chhattarpur 73, Satna 54, Balaghat 55, Tikamgarh 147, Narsingpur 41, Dindori 31, Jhabua 52, Guna 34, Singrauli 37 and Katni 43 cases.

Shahdol and Agar-Malwa have 35 cases each. Alirajpur and Anuppur have 32 cases each. Sidhi has 42 cases while Umaria has 27, Niwari 19, Seoni 22 and Mandla seven cases.