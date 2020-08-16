Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on August 17

At least 2041 corona cases have been reported in two days in the state. On Saturday, 1019 corona cases were detected while on Sunday it is 1022.
Wife of minister for panchayat and rural development Mahendra Singh Sisodia has been tested positive. She has been airlifted to Medanta Hospital.
The state's tally on Sunday evening stood at 45,570 positive cases and 1105 deaths. Eleven deaths have been reported in last 24 hours. Indore accounts for 9,804 positive cases and 342 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 8,765 cases and 239 deaths.
Ujjain is at the third spot with 76 deaths and 1424 positive cases. Burhanpur recorded 508 while Neemuch has 913 positives. Khandwa accounts for 762 positive cases, and Khargone’s corona tally stands at 1096. Jabalpur recorded 2393 cases.
Morena recorded 1889 cases while Mandsaur has 586 cases and Dhar has recorded 567 cases. Dewas has reported 529 Cases. Sagar recorded 868 cases. Tikamgarh has 351 cases and Raisen has recorded 485 cases while Bhind has till date account for 528 cases. Sheopur has 348 cases and Rewa have 525 cases while Rajgarh has 530 and Barwani recorded 963 cases. Chhindwara has 295 and Vidisha has 556 cases. Shajapur has 365 cases while Damoh has 415 cases.
Datia has 370 cases while Satna has 313 cases and Jhabua has 294 cases. Panna has 196 cases and Balaghat has 199 cases while Sehore has 471 cases.
Hoshangabad has 378 cases and Narsingpur has 263 cases while Betul has 370 cases and Shivpuri has 466 cases. Ratlam recorded 681 cases. Chhattarpur has 440 cases.
Ashok Nagar has 137 and Agar-Malwa has reported 139 cases. Sidhi has reported 210 cases and Singrauli has 275 cases while Shahdol has 209 cases. Guna have 142 cases while Anuppur has 117 cases and Alirajpur has 277 cases. Katni has 319 cases while Umaria has 73 cases and Seoni has reported 120 cases.
Dindori has 101 cases and Niwari has 71 cases while Mandla has reported 92 cases. As per health department, 1137 positive cases were reported in state on Sunday. During the day 22011 samples were tested across the state.
Dubey tests positive
Principal secretary Sanjay Dubey, who was tested positive on Saturday, his wife and son have also been tested positive on Sunday. Dubey is OSD Energy and Renewable Energy department. As per employees union of Vallabh Bhavan, just because of centralized Air-condition, corona virus is spreading in Vallabh Bhavan. At top floor, offices of Renewable Energy and department of Urban Development are there and it is centralized AC. Previously, IAS Ajay Gangwar was also tested positive.
