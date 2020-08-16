Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on August 17

At least 2041 corona cases have been reported in two days in the state. On Saturday, 1019 corona cases were detected while on Sunday it is 1022.

Wife of minister for panchayat and rural development Mahendra Singh Sisodia has been tested positive. She has been airlifted to Medanta Hospital.

The state's tally on Sunday evening stood at 45,570 positive cases and 1105 deaths. Eleven deaths have been reported in last 24 hours. Indore accounts for 9,804 positive cases and 342 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 8,765 cases and 239 deaths.

Ujjain is at the third spot with 76 deaths and 1424 positive cases. Burhanpur recorded 508 while Neemuch has 913 positives. Khandwa accounts for 762 positive cases, and Khargone’s corona tally stands at 1096. Jabalpur recorded 2393 cases.