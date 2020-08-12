Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on August 13

Twenty three jail prisoners and one jail warder have been tested positive in Alirajpur on Wednesday. Its tally went to 265. CMHO Dr Prakash Dhoke said that these prisoners were shifted from Barwarni and others place just because overcrowding. They have been hospitalized after they came positive, Dr Dhoke added. Previously, 14 women jail prisoners were tested positive on Tuesday in Shahdol.

The state's tally on Wednesday evening stood at 41,714 positive cases and 1048 deaths. Indore accounts for 9069 positive cases and 337 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 8269 cases and 232 deaths.

Ujjain is at the third spot with 75 deaths and 1365 positive cases. Burhanpur recorded 503 while Neemuch has 864 positives. Khandwa accounts for 731 positive cases, and Khargone’s corona tally stands at 982. Jabalpur recorded 1979 cases.

Morena recorded 1824 cases while Mandsaur has 528 cases and Dhar has recorded 516 cases. Dewas has reported 503 Cases. Sagar recorded 814 cases. Tikamgarh has 340 cases and Raisen has recorded 449 cases while Bhind has till date account for 514 cases. Sheopur has 316 cases and Rewa have 479 cases while Rajgarh has 441 and Barwani recorded 926 cases. Chhindwara has 251 and Vidisha has 450 cases. Shajapur has 330 cases while Damoh has 376 cases.

Datia has 346 cases while Satna has 287 cases and Jhabua has 240 cases. Panna has 164 cases and Balaghat has 176 cases while Sehore has 392 cases.

Hoshangabad has 317 cases and Narsingpur has 248 cases while Betul has 323 cases and Shivpuri has 407 cases. Ratlam recorded 595 cases. Chhattarpur has 403 cases.

Ashok Nagar has 125 cases and Sidhi has reported 166 cases while Agar-Malwa has 118 cases. Singrauli has 204 cases while Shahdol has 163 cases and Guna have 110 cases. Anuppur has 95 cases and Alirajpur has 265 while Katni has 281 cases. Umaria has 56 cases and Seoni has reported 87 cases.

Dindori has 75 cases and Niwari has 66 cases while Mandla has reported 81 cases. As per health department, 980 positive cases were reported in state on Wednesday. During the day20679 samples were tested across the state.