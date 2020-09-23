Latest coronavirus from MP districts on September 24

Madhya Pradesh recorded 42 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 2077 on Wednesday. State’s Covid-19 caseload climbed to 1, 13,375 with 2664 infections being reported in a day. The city positive percentage stood at 10.1. As per health department, during the day 23080 samples were tested across the state. There are 22812 active cases in state, while 88168 people have been cured of the infection.

Indore accounts for 20,834 positive cases and 516 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 17140 cases and toll to 366 deaths. Ujjain reports 2718 positive cases with 89 deaths. Burhanpur recorded 682 while Neemuch has 1878 positives. Khandwa accounts for 1393 positive cases, and Khargone’s corona tally stands at 3012. Jabalpur recorded 8381cases. Morena recorded 2493 cases while Mandsaur has 1441 cases and Dhar has recorded 1967 cases. Dewas has reported 1210 Cases. Sagar recorded 2128 cases. Tikamgarh has 733 cases and Raisen has recorded 1125 cases while Bhind has till date accounted for 877 cases. Sheopur has 776 cases and Rewa has 1524 cases while Rajgarh has 1204 and Barwani recorded 1701 cases. Chhindwara has 1082 and Vidisha has 1520 cases. Shajapur has 806 cases while Damoh has 1423 cases. Datia has 1146 cases while Satna has 1290 cases and Jhabua has 1221 cases. Panna has 587 cases and Balaghat has 850 cases while Sehore has 1380 cases. Hoshangabad has 1296 cases and Narsingpur has 1982 cases while Betul has 1599 cases and Shivpuri has 1957 cases. Ratlam recorded 1851 cases. Chhattarpur has 1118 cases. Ashok Nagar has 427 and Agar-Malwa has reported 367 cases. Sidhi has reported 667 cases and Singrauli has 687 cases while Shahdol has 1641 cases. Guna has 660 cases while Anuppur has 912 cases and Alirajpur has 924 cases.