Last rites of 1,650 corona victims at Bhopal's Bhadbhada Crematorium: One year on, Trust still waiting for administration to pay up Rs 1 crore

BHOPAL: One year has passed since the Bhadbhada Crematorium Trust has been waiting for the Rs 1 crore they spent on cremating more than 1,650 bodies. The administration, however, lacks the funds to make the payment. In March last year, when the coronavirus hit the state, all departments — including the district administration, police, Bhopal Municipal Corporation, health department and others — came together to fight the killer disease.

At that time, the district administration of Bhopal and BMC decided to help the distressed people in many ways. First to help them in performing last rites, BMC decided to provide transportation of the body to the crematorium and district administration decided to provide the amount to conduct the funeral.

The manager of the Bhadbhada Crematorium Trust, Laad Singh, informed Free Press that the administration held a meeting with the trust officials and assured them that they would provide Rs 5,000 per body cremated. The first body came for cremation on April 19, he added, and, since then, more than 1,752 bodies of corona-infected patients were cremated at the crematorium till March 31, 2021. But the administration paid the amount for only 72 bodies.

When the bodies were sent to the crematorium, the private and government hospital authorities gave the information to the families of the deceased that they “will not charge for the cremation expenses”. The district administration paid the amount for 72 bodies but, since then, the onus of paying for performing the last rites seems to have fallen on the Trust.