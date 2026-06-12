Last-Minute Rule Change At Jabalpur Medical University Stalls Over 50% PG Theses | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 50% of the medical students have not submitted their thesis because the Medical University, Jabalpur, changed its rules at the eleventh hour.

Earlier, students were told to submit their thesis online, but in May, the university introduced its own portal and asked students to submit their thesis through it.

The initiative has been taken to check plagiarism. The students who had already submitted their thesis and research papers online have to submit them again on the university portal, according to PG students.

Dr Kuldeep Gupta, General Secretary, Indian Medical Association, said, "Over 50% PG students have not submitted their thesis just because the Medical University, Jabalpur, changed its rules at the eleventh hour.

Earlier, it was an online system for submitting theses, but now the Medical University introduced its portal and asked students to submit their theses."

FAIMA national spokesman Dr Akash Soni said, "The university should have changed the rules from the next academic session. It is unfortunate to change rules midway, as it is harassment for the students.

Now, we will have to do all the formalities again to submit our thesis through the medical university portal.

Postgraduate students are facing difficulties in completing their research work within the stipulated timeframe due to demanding clinical duties, extended data collection periods, the District Residency Programme, and ongoing examinations.

An extension of the deadline is essential to uphold the quality and scientific standards of the theses."