Landlord booked for raping tenant

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Gwalior police have booked a man for outraging the modesty of a woman, who was residing along with her husband as a tenant at his place. The accused committed the crime at his own house, in the absence of the survivor's husband. The 20-year survivor, along with her husband, approached the police after the incident, to lodge a complaint against the accused.

According to Hazira police station officials, the accused has been identified as Omi Tomar, who had rented out a room of his house to the married duo a couple of months ago. The survivor's husband is an employee in a private company.

The accused Omi often used to visit the survivor's room for usual conversation as soon as her husband left the house for office. Similarly, the accused again came to visit the survivor on Friday, when she was alone in the room. On finding her alone, Omi outraged her modesty. When the survivor protested, he threatened her with dire consequences if she dared to reveal the incident to anyone.

When the survivor's husband returned home, she narrated her ordeal to him. Mustering courage, the couple went to Hazira police station, where a complaint was registered against the accused Omi on charges of rape. The police are currently on the lookout for the accused.