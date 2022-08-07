Gwalior man hangs self, incriminates wife, her sister in suicide note

Representative Photo |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old man hanged himself to death in Gwalior district on Saturday. The incident came to light when the deceased's brother reached the suicide spot.

The police have recovered a suicide note from the spot, in which the deceased has put the blame on his wife, sister-in-law and one of their friends for compelling him to take the extreme step.

According to TI, Gola Ka Mandir Police station, Mirza Asif Baig, the deceased has been identified as Kishan Narve (30), a resident of Gola Ka Mandir locality. Kishan was earlier employed in a private firm, but lost his job some time ago and was working on daily wage to earn a living.

Further investigation revealed that Kishan had compatibility issues with his wife Pinki, owing to which frequent quarrels used to take place between them. The couple landed in an argument again on Friday, a night before Kishan took the extreme step. Following the argument, Pinki left the place and Kishan hanged himself.

Kishan's younger brother told the police that Kishan had called him up a few minutes before committing suicide, following which he rushed to the spot, only to find that his elder brother was no more.

As Kishan had latched the door from inside, the police had to use a gas cutter to open the latch. The police team recovered a suicide note, which read 'My wife Pinki, her sister Deepa and their accomplice Vinod are responsible for my death. My phone contains evidence against the three.'

He also alleged in the suicide note that the trio had tried to stab him once, but he managed to escape.

Kishan's corpse has been referred to the hospital for postmortem and the police are probing the matter.