Land worth more than Rs 35 cr freed from encroachments in Bhopal

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of district administration and police removed encroachments and freed land worth more than Rs 35 crore, said officials here on Monday.

SDM Sanjay Srivastava said on Link Road Road No.-1, business establishments and residential complexes were constructed on land allotted to the Sports Department. The government had given 2 acre land worth Rs 35.60 crore to the department, however, half an acre had been encroached upon.

The sports department had even constructed a boundary wall and directed the people many times to vacate the area, however, none moved.

On Monday, on the instructions of collector Avinash Lavania, joint team of police and Bhopal Municipal Corporation cleared the encroachments from the land.

More than half an acre of land was encroached upon by constructing houses and business units, the team also demolished concrete construction on the land .

The land has been handed over to the Sports and Youth Welfare Department.

Police have detained one of the encroachers, who tried to hinder the demolition work.