Land Acquisition Stalls 39 Key Projects Across MP | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 39 key infrastructure projects across Madhya Pradesh have been stalled due to delays in land acquisition, forest clearances, land allotment and rehabilitation.

Of these, 25 issues are pending at the district administration level, while 14 are awaiting forest clearances under the CM Pragati review mechanism.

The delays have impacted projects related to roads, irrigation, industry, urban development, sports, energy and public infrastructure, with land acquisition emerging as the biggest hurdle.

In Dhar, the PM MITRA Park has been awaiting land acquisition for 357 days, while the Tilgara project has remained pending for 265 days for the same reason.

The Chutka Atomic Project in Mandla continues to face delays due to pending rehabilitation and work stoppages.

Road projects under the Public Works Department are delayed in Gwalior, Raisen, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Sagar, Dindori, Jabalpur, Rewa, Anuppur and Shahdol due to land acquisition issues.

Irrigation projects of the Water Resources Department are stuck in Sheopur and Sagar, while urban development projects requiring land acquisition or land allotment remain pending in Bhind, Dhar, Jabalpur and Rewa.

A Sports Department project in Bhopal is also awaiting land acquisition.

Energy Department projects are pending approvals in Ashoknagar, Raisen, Betul and Harda, with Betul alone accounting for eight forest clearance cases.

Public Health Engineering and Public Works Department projects in Dindori are also delayed as forest clearances are yet to be obtained.