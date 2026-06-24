Bhopal Municipal Corporation's Crackdown On Commercial Use Of Residential Buildings: 60 Property Owners Served Notices | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) from Wednesday renewed its drive against the commercial use of residential properties and issued show-cause notices to 60 property owners in Arera Colony and Rohit Nagar in the first phase of the campaign.

The action comes in the wake of a recent Supreme Court ruling on land-use compliance and ahead of a hearing scheduled for Aug 4.

Following recent directions from the Urban Administration Department (UAD), special survey teams have been formed in all 21 municipal zones.

BMC officials directed them to either stop unauthorised commercial activities or obtain the required permissions under applicable rules.

Officials said the BMC is taking a stricter approach this time, citing a steady rise in violations over the past four years.

BMC officials have launched a fresh round of physical inspections instead of relying solely on previous records. Preliminary findings indicate that the number of violations may now be higher than before.

According to the BMC building permission cell, unauthorised commercial operations in residential areas have led to increased traffic congestion, parking shortages and pressure on civic amenities, adversely affecting residents.

Violations resurface despite earlier action

A similar survey conducted four years ago had identified more than 150 cases of residential buildings being used for commercial purposes, including hospitals, nursing homes, banks, hotels, showrooms, shops and offices. Of these, 83 cases were reported in Arera Colony and 67 in Rohit Nagar.

Warning of strict action

The building permission branch has sought explanations and supporting documents from property owners under the Madhya Pradesh Land Development Rules, 2012, and the Municipal Corporation Act, 1956.

Officials warned that failure to respond within the stipulated period could result in ex parte proceedings, penalties and other legal action.

Official statement

Chief city planner Neeraj Anand Likhar confirmed that 60 notices have been issued in Arera Colony and Rohit Nagar. Action will be taken strictly according to the rules, and no leniency will be shown to violators, said Likhar.