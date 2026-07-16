Lakhan Patel Divested Of Animal Husbandry In Gaushala Tender Case |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a major political development, the government divested minister of State with independent charge Lakhan Patel of the Animal Husbandry Department (AHD) and let him keep the Happiness Department.

The order to remove Patel came from Delhi. According to sources, the government removed Patel from the AHD after receiving instructions from Union Home and Co-operation Minister Amit Shah.

The higher-ups in the government discussed until late Tuesday night whether they should remove Patel from the cabinet or take back the AHD from him.

They decided to remove him from the AHD. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will look after the AHD now. Patel will be in charge of the Happiness Department.

The AHD runs the self-reliant cowshed projects, and the government allots land for it.

The government has allowed several activities, including running cowsheds, on these plots.

The work began in four districts, and the process for it has started in seven other districts. The government has finalised tenders for the work in three districts, and the process for floating tenders for setting up cowsheds in 18 districts continues.

Those associated with the RSS take interests in the project. Patel had some problems with a functionary of the organisation.

Afterwards, a complaint about it was made against the minister to the top functionaries of the RSS and the leaders of the BJP. The government, taking the complaint seriously, removed Patel from the department.

A few officers of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) also complained about the non-cooperation of the AHD.

Shah brought NDDB to MP to control the management of Dugdh Sangh. The complaint of the NDDB officers weighed heavy on Patel.

Issue concerned with RSS functionary

An RSS functionary was removed from the Gau Samvardhan Board some time ago. A complaint was sent to the higher-ups about Lakhan Patel and the principal secretary of the department, Umakant Umrao.

The removal of the RSS functionary sparked anger among the senior leaders of the party and the organisation.

CM has 15 departments

The animal husbandry department, taken back from Lakhan Patel has been handed over to the chief minister, Mohan Yadav. The number of departments headed by Yadav has gone up to 15.

Earlier, the Forest and Environment Department was taken from Nagar Singh Chouhan and given to Ramniwas Rawat. After Rawat lost the election, Yadav took over both departments.