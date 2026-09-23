Labourer’s Neck Trapped Between Wooden Planks Under Bridge, Dies In MP’s Rajgarh | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old labourer died after his neck got trapped between wooden planks while he was installing them under a bridge over the Gadganga River in Khilchipur, Rajgarh district, on Tuesday.

He reportedly remained trapped in 15-foot-deep water for nearly two hours. The deceased was identified as Birum Mogi, a resident of Thawariya Bazaar.

He was working on installing planks in the river drains to stop the water flow ahead of Jal Jhulni Gyaras celebrations.

Birum left home at 8 am for work. At 10.30 am, the family was informed that he had fallen into the river. Police and administrative officials reached the spot and launched a rescue operation.

Initial attempts to pull him out with ropes and bamboo poles failed due to the strong current. A JCB was then used to remove the planks, following which another labourer and an SDRF personnel entered the structure.

Birum's neck was found wedged between two planks and when they were removed, his body was swept away by the current and was recovered about 50 feet downstream. It was taken out and sent to Khilchipur Civil Hospital.

The work had reportedly been assigned by the municipality to Balaji Construction Company.

Locals alleged that neither municipal officials nor the contractor were present and that workers had not been provided safety equipment or life jackets.

The family refused to accept the body while demanding Rs 1 crore compensation.