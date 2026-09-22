BMC Deploys 174 Divers At Bhopal Ghats For Ganesh Idol Immersion | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As part of heightened safety preparations for Ganesh idol immersion, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has deployed 174 divers across seven immersion ghats from Tuesday until the conclusion of the ceremonies.

The arrangements come against the backdrop of the 2019 Khatlapura Ghat tragedy, in which around eight devotees died during idol immersion, underscoring the need for adequate safety measures at immersion sites.

Teams of around 10 divers, including police personnel, will be deployed at each ghat in eight-hour shifts, with 58 BMC divers on duty during every shift.

Police stations outside the municipal limits, including Itkhedi, have also sought the services of 10 BMC divers.

According to BMC, more than 30,000 Ganesh idols were immersed across the city within 15 hours last year.

Over 50 tonnes of material from idol immersion, including flowers and cloth, were collected, segregated and sent to transfer stations.

This year, the figure is expected to increase by 10-15 tonnes. A major portion comprised flowers and garlands, which were subsequently used to manufacture incense sticks.

The BMC had constructed 33 temporary immersion tanks last year. Following National Green Tribunal directions, idol immersion has been completely prohibited in Bhopal's Upper and Lower Lakes.

The BMC has designated Prempura, Khatlapura, Hathaikheda Dam, Arch Bridge, Bairagarh and Malikhedi for immersion activities.

Nodal officers' responsibilities revised

BMC commissioner Sanskriti Jain directed officials to ensure cleanliness, lighting, drinking water, fire brigade support and adequate divers at all ghats.

She also ordered arrangements for the respectful collection and immersion of smaller idols during 'Dol Gyaras'.

Under the revised order, all the additional commissioners were deployed to Shahpura Ghat, Bairagarh Ghat, Malikhedi Ghat, Temrwal, Prempura, Rani Kamalapati, Hathaikheda Ghats and Khatlapura Ghat.

Traffic diversion for Dol Gyaras procession

The traffic police have announced traffic diversions for the Dol Gyaras procession scheduled to be taken out in the city on Tuesday. The diversions will come into effect from 1 pm and will remain in force, depending on the movement of the procession.

The procession will begin from Chowk Bazaar and pass through Lakherapura, Bhawani Temple, Peer Gate, Saifia College Road, Imambara Chowki, Janakpuri water tank, Jumerati Gate, Ibrahimura, Sultanian Road, Budhwara, Talaiya Kali Temple, Lily Talkies and PHQ Trisection before concluding near Khatlapura Temple.

As the procession reaches Peer Gate, medium and heavy goods vehicles and buses from Royal Market towards Peer Gate will be diverted via Teen Mohra, Bhopal Talkies, Nadra Bus Stand and Bharat Talkies. Traffic from Bhopal Talkies towards Imambara will also be diverted.

At Imambara Chowki, traffic will be diverted from Nadra Bus Stand towards Ghoda Nakkas and Chhote Bhaiya Crossing.

Further diversions will be implemented at Jumerati Gate, Talaiya Kali Temple and Khatlapura according to the procession's movement.

Vehicles travelling between Bharat Talkies and the new city will be diverted via Pul Bogda, Prabhat Crossing, Subhash Nagar Overbridge, MP Nagar and New Market.

Heavy vehicles will be routed through alternative corridors including Link Road No 1, Board Office and DB Mall.