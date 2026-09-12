‘Laashon Par Rajneeti Karne Aaye Hain?’ CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Faces Sharp Questions In Balaghat| VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video has surfaced on social media showing CJP Abhijeet Dipke facing questions from local journalists during his visit to Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh. The journalists challenged the claims being made about the situation in the district and questioned the narrative being presented.

In the video, local journalists can be seen putting questions to Dipke about the situation on the ground. He appeared unable to give clear answers to some of the questions raised by the journalists.

As Dipke moves forward, a journalist can be heard shouting, “Aa gaye laashon par rajneeti karne? Mil gaya aapko content?” (Have you come to do politics over the deaths? Did you get your content?)

Dipke responds, “Maafi chahta hoon.” (I apologise.) The journalist then continues to question him, saying, “Laashon par rajneeti karne aaye hain aap.” (You have come here to do politics over the deaths.)

Watch the VIRAL VIDEO below :

HUGE 🚨 Abhijeet Dipke failed to answer local journalists in Balaghat.



Local journalists on the ground challenged narrative being pushed about the situation 🔥



Over 1,000 children have recovered after receiving medical treatment and support.



In some remote areas, people have… pic.twitter.com/TovR7qnqxu — News Algebra (@NewsAlgebraIND) September 12, 2026

More than 1,000 children have reportedly recovered after receiving medical treatment and support. However, in some remote areas, people have traditionally relied on superstitious practices instead of seeking proper medical care.

Balaghat has also faced Naxalism for decades. The district was declared Naxal-free in 2025 after years of security operations.

The biggest humiliation of Abhijeet Dipke- just look at his face! 😂



He traveled to Balaghat to play vulture politics over the unfortunate deaths of 25 tribal children. What he didn't realize was that it's a Naxal-affected area where the deaths were caused by local superstition.… pic.twitter.com/Ze3iEUVgb0 — STAR Boy TARUN (@Starboy2079) September 12, 2026

The local journalists highlighted these ground realities while questioning the claims being made about the district. The video has since gained attention on social media.

The incident has sparked a discussion over the need to understand the local situation and speak to people on the ground before making claims about issues affecting the region.