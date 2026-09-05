Kwari River Swells Amid Heavy Rains In MP’s Vijaypur; Bridge Submerged & Homes Go Under Water — VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s Kwari River has swollen after two days of continuous rain, leading to flood-like conditions in Vijaypur and nearby villages. The rising water level has affected homes, shops and roads, while a bridge on the Vijaypur-Tetra route has been submerged, forcing authorities to stop traffic on the road.

A video of the scene surfaced on Saturday, showing the bridge submerged in floodwater, while several houses in the area can be seen surrounded by water.

Watch the VIDEO below :

Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh: Two days of continuous rain have caused rivers and streams to overflow in Sheopur. The Awdha Dam has also overflowed, while the Kwari River in Vijaypur has reached the danger mark. The upper bridge has been submerged, forcing the Vijaypur-Tetra route to… pic.twitter.com/PRQWnu5uCg — IANS (@ians_india) September 5, 2026

The river’s water level has been rising quickly and has reached close to the danger mark. Several low-lying areas in Vijaypur and nearby villages have been affected, with water entering houses. Some residents have started moving out of their homes and shifting to safer places with their essential belongings.

The bridge on the Vijaypur-Tetra road was submerged due to the rising water in the Kwari River. Following this, movement on the route was completely stopped. Police personnel have been deployed on both sides of the bridge to prevent people from going near the flooded area.

Police and administrative officials are also present in the affected areas and are keeping a close watch on the situation. People have been asked not to go near the river or the submerged bridge as the water level continues to rise.

Heavy Rain Breaks Culvert In #MadhyaPradesh's Chhatarpur; Floods Jatashankar Temple With Knee-Deep Water — VIDEOhttps://t.co/pcPhzQzOEc — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 4, 2026

Flooded Markets

The heavy rain has also affected Vijaypur town. Several shops in the vegetable market area were flooded, raising concerns about losses for traders. A wall at the Kothari Palace premises also reportedly collapsed due to the rain and waterlogging.

Run Singh Colony has also been affected by waterlogging. Water has collected on roads and in lanes, making it difficult for residents to move out of their homes.

Similar Conditions In Nearby Villages

Similar conditions have been reported in Iklaud village, where rising water from the Kwari River has reached low-lying areas and entered several houses. Residents are worried that the river may rise further if the rain continues.

The situation is more serious in some villages. In Arrod village, water from the river has entered the low-lying area, flooding several houses. Villagers were seen moving their belongings to safer places in tractor-trolleys.

Administration and police teams are monitoring the affected areas and asking people to remain alert. The main focus for authorities is to ensure the safety of residents in low-lying areas and move them to safer places if the situation worsens.