Kuno’s Prey Game: Kuno National Park Seeks 500 More Cheetals To Boost Prey Base As Cheetah Numbers Rise

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Over 2,000 spotted deer (cheetal) were translocated to Kuno National Park from Kanha Tiger Reserve, Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve and other places in the last five years.

Now Kuno management is planning to get about 500 more of them to increase the prey base for cheetahs, whose population is increasing rapidly. A Kuno National Park official said that against the total target of receiving spotted deer, 500 are yet to be received. Talks are on to get the remaining batch of cheetals.

Meanwhile, a cheetah from Kuno National Park entered Rajasthan a month ago and is still there. Other than this, some cheetahs are also moving in nearby districts of Kuno, like Morena. Dedicated teams are following their movements and ensuring their safety.

Earlier, Durgavati Tiger Park, spanning Damoh and Narsinghpur districts, boosted the prey base under the Cheetah Project as the relocation of cheetahs is expected by monsoon. Over 1,000 cheetals were brought from Kanha Tiger Reserve and Pench Tiger Reserve, and a proposal for 1,000 more was sent for approval. Last summer, 175 blackbucks were translocated from Shajapur, and a 450-hectare soft-release boma is being prepared in the area.