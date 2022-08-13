e-Paper Get App

Kuno Palpur Sanctuary; expert roped in to catch wandering leopards

So far, efforts to catch the wandering leopards by placing cages proved unsuccessful.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 13, 2022, 11:53 PM IST
article-image
Leopard | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Even after their best attempts, Kuno Palpur Sanctuary (Sheopur) officials have been unable to catch three wandering leopards. Now, sanctuary officials have roped in experts from Wildlife Institute of India to trap them. The rainy season and tall grass are posing a challenge in tracing leopards.

So far, efforts to catch the wandering leopards by placing cages proved unsuccessful. Sources in Kuno Palpur Sanctuary said that rain increased the vegetation. The grass has grown big, which makes it difficult to trace leopards.

Worse, rain washes off pug marks. A senior officer of Kuno Palpur sanctuary told Free Press that once a wild animal sees the cage and does not fall prey to bait, then it stops going towards that area.

Kanpur Palpur Sanctuary DFO Prakash Kumar Verma said an expert from Wildlife Institute of India had been roped in to catch the wandering leopards. Besides camera traps, three veterinarians have deputed to catch leopards with the help of tranquiliser guns.

The leopards are moving in areas marked for cheetahs to be brought from Namibia and South Africa. So far, the date for the arrival of cheetahs has not been announced. They were to arrive by August 15 earlier.

Leopards may pose a challenge to cheetahs (on arrival) and hence Kuno Palpur Sanctuary officials are making efforts to catch the wandering leopards and shift them somewhere else.

Read Also
Bhopal: For 22 months, woman made her lover talk to mom-in-law as her son; accused arrested
article-image
HomeBhopalKuno Palpur Sanctuary; expert roped in to catch wandering leopards

RECENT STORIES

Supreme Court issues directions to trial courts to safeguard victims

Supreme Court issues directions to trial courts to safeguard victims

Thane Creek gets 'RAMSAR' status; will boost tourism, create job opportunities

Thane Creek gets 'RAMSAR' status; will boost tourism, create job opportunities

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, August 14, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, August 14, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Mumbai Traffic Police issue advisory ahead of Independence Day, click here for details

Mumbai Traffic Police issue advisory ahead of Independence Day, click here for details

700 robbery at knifepoint: 5 men set free after 5 years by Bombay HC

700 robbery at knifepoint: 5 men set free after 5 years by Bombay HC