Kuno National Park: 'Cub That Died Recently Was Weak,' Says Forest Officer |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The cheetah cub which died recently in Kuno National Park was the weakest among all six cubs of Gamini. It did not have the necessary immunity to face the extreme heat, said a forest officer of the Kuno National Park. The autopsy of the cub was performed on Thursday and its vital parts have been sent to the lab for cross examination. Notably, it was one of the six cheetah cubs born to South African cheetah ‘Gamini’.

“It is common among animals that one of the offspring remains weak and the same happened with one of the cubs of Gamini,” said an official of Kuno. In box Cheetahs to be released in jungle in monsoon Kuno National Park management officials are waiting for the end of the summer season and start of the monsoon season to release the remaining cheetahs in the open forest. As of now, only two cheetahs are in the open range and one of them is female cheetah Veera. At least ten cheetahs are inside the enclosure.

Representative Photo

Anuppur Medical Supply Scam, EOW Arrests Two Firm Directors

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has arrested medicine and equipment supplier firm directors in connection with purchasing of medical equipment at exorbitantly inflated rates in CMHO office, Anuppur. Jitendra Tiwari, director of M/S Science House Medicals Private Limited and Shailendra Tiwari, M/S Anusels Corporation Pvt. Ltd, were arrested in Delhi under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act.

Both the accused are residents of Gautam Nagar, Bhopal. They have been produced in District and Sessions Court, Anuppur. Earlier, notice was issued to Sunaina Tiwari and Jitendra Tiwari, directors of M/s Science House Medicals Private Limited, Anuja, Shailendra Tiwari, M/S Anusels Corporation Pvt. Ltd and Mahesh Babu Sharma of M/s Cinco India Limited, Indore, of Govindpura, bhopal, former district chief medical officer (CMHO) of Anuppur, ADM, and five operators from three firms responsible for supplying the equipment. A look out notice was issued in May 2024.

The EOW had registered a case under section 420, 409, 120-b, 13(1), 13(2) of PC Act against the said accused. The probe into equipment procurement in Anuppur between 2019 and 2022 revealed several discrepancies. According to the EOW investigation report, equipment intended for treating patients in Anuppur District Hospital and other health institutions was procured using a budget exceeding crores of rupees allocated under the Prime Minister Mineral Sector Welfare Scheme. The purchases were facilitated by Dr BD Sonwani, the then CMHO, Dr SR Paraste, civil surgeon, and ADM BD Singh. The EOW conducted an inquiry, leading to the registration of a case against the former CMHO, ADM and five operators from three firms.