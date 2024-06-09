Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: MP-MLA Couple, Hidden Desires, Enemy’s Help & More

Hidden desires

The upshot of the Lok Sabha election has kindled the fire in the belly of a few Congressmen in Madhya Pradesh for the post of MPCC president. They anticipate some changes in the state party after its humiliating defeat in all the 29 Lok Sabha seats. Most of them yearn for the position. One such leader is pulling wires for the post. He is connected with some influential leaders of the party and wants them to make some changes in the organisation. Likewise, another leader has become active desiring an important role in the party. There are reports that the high command is unhappy with the party’s performance in the state, but they are averse to making any change right now. So, those who are taking a crack at getting the top job in the party may be disenchanted.

Big shock

The victory of the BJP in all the 29 seats in the state has brought happiness to most of its leaders. Nevertheless, the party’s win in two seats has shocked two leaders of the ruling party. They wished the party candidates to lose these seats. Had the aspirants failed to win these seats, the influence of an important leader of the party would have waned. As both these candidates have won, the weight of this leader has grown in the region from where the candidates have emerged victorious. Disappointment of the leader has gone public. The leader was so angry with one of the candidates that he tried to ensure his defeat, but he could not succeed. Now, efforts are being made not to attribute credit for the candidate’s victory to the influential leader in the region. The leader made a strategy for the candidate’s win, keeping in mind the plans of his detractors.

Unhappy

A member of the state cabinet is unhappy these days, for he is not as powerful as he appears. Before the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, he requested the head of the state to get some work done, but that has yet to happen. One of the jobs that the leader had requested for was associated with a person close to him. So, the cabinet member is nettled by his failure to get the work done. He, however, feels after the withdrawal of MCC, his influence over the government will increase. The cabinet member has already complained to a senior leader of the party in Delhi that the government is not listening to him. The central leadership’s interference may boost his influence over the cabinet. This leader has been bolstering his relations with the central leadership, which is known to the head of the state.

Enemy’s help

A BJP candidate has got benefits from his sworn political enemy in the Lok Sabha election. It was not a smooth sailing for the BJP candidate from Satna, Ganesh Singh. People’s resentment against Singh was palpable. He lost the Vidhan Sabha election, but just before the Lok Sabha election, his sworn enemy Narayan Tripathi announced that he would contest the election as BSP candidate. That was beneficial to Singh. As Tripathi fought the election, the Brahmins, angry with Singh, voted for the BSP candidate. This led to Singh’s victory again. Now, the angry voters of the region are cursing Tripathi.

MP-MLA couple

Years of hard work and struggle are required for a politician to reach the summit of glory and enjoy power. Many, however, cannot achieve that stage – despite hard work. Even getting a ticket from a political party to fight an election at times becomes, so difficult that an aspirant gets disappointed. But a politician and his wife are lucky. Both have pulled off benefits in a short span of their political career. A first-time legislator as the politician is, he got a berth in the Mohan Yadav-led cabinet without pangs. Likewise, his wife, a greenhorn in politics, not only got a ticket for the Lok Sabha election, but also won it. It is a record of sorts that the man is a minister in the state cabinet, and his wife is an MP. If luck favours them – who knows – she may get a berth in the Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet. Like a good husband, he is telling her how to reply to the questions raised by media persons; and how to deal with important political issues. Their story does not end there. The MLA accompanied his wife to Delhi where the elected MPs of the ruling party met.

Bodily away from you…!

The life of a politician is not as easy as it looks. They are always tense. Ergo their life is more difficult than a common man. It was evident when a politician had to stay away from his wife when campaigning for the Lok Sabha election was on. It happened, because the politician and his wife followed two different ideologies. Being a Congress candidate, she tore apart the opposition during electioneering. She did not even spare her husband who fought the election as BSP candidate and lost. When the politician returned home, everyone thought their ideologies would entail bitterness, but that did not happen. This is called real politics.