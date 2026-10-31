Kuno Cheetah Cub Killing Case: Six Forest Personnel Suspended For 'Negligence'; Three Suspects Detained For Questioning

Six Forest Personnel Suspended In Kuno National Park Cheetah Cub Killing Case; STF Detains Three Suspects |

Madhya Pradesh Forest Department: The investigation into the killing of KNG22, a cub born to female cheetah Nirva at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, has intensified. The Special Task Force (STF) has detained three suspects for questioning. Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department has suspended six forest personnels over alleged negligence in the protection and monitoring of cheetahs.

Forest Personnel Suspended In Cheetah Shooting Case

Investigators are examining the type of firearm used to kill cheetah cub KNG22 and are questioning the suspects to gather more information about the incident. A forensic team is also expected to visit the spot to collect evidence and examine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Meanwhile, the Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF), Gwalior, has suspended six forest personnel for alleged lapses in cheetah protection and monitoring. The suspended personnel include two rangers, one deputy ranger and three forest guard posted in Morena and Sheopur districts.

Those suspended include Akash Tomar, Ranger at Pahadgarh in Morena Forest Division; Kirti Kumar Shandilya, Deputy Ranger at Kanhar in Morena Forest Division; Dinesh Maraiya, Beat Guard at Kalakhet in Morena Forest Division; and Jahar Singh Gaur, Ranger at Vijaypur East in Sheopur.

Cheetah Security In Kuno In Question

The action has raised questions about cheetah security in Kuno National Park and the monitoring arrangements in place to protect the animals.

The investigation is not limited to the Kuno National Park cheetah shooting case. Authorities are also examining possible lapses in the protection, tracking and monitoring of cheetahs. Important revelations are now expected through the Special Task Force’s (STF) interrogations, the recovery of a firearm, and forensic analysis.