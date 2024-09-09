Kudos! First Woman Tabla Player Anuradha Pal Presents Ramayana Stories; Narmadapuram Girl Takes Part In Army Camp

First Woman Tabla Player Anuradha Pal | FP Photo

First Woman Tabla Player Anuradha Pal Presents Ramayana Stories On Tabla

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The performance of Anuradha Pal who is the first professional woman tabla player in the world, enthralled the audience at Bharat Bhavan in the city on Monday, the third-day of four-day concert, Badal Raag. She presented stories of Ramayana to the audience through beats of tabla.

Anuradha interacted with music lovers during her performance and said that to increase respect for the tabla, she created a new approach and concept of storytelling from the epic - Ramayana, Krishna Leelas and Ardhanarishwar. The event ended with violin jugalbandi by father-daughter duo Praveen and Chaitali Shevlikar from Bhopal. They selected Raga Miya Malhar based on the rainy season.

Narmadapuram Girl Takes Part In Army Camp

Narmadapuram Girl Takes Part In Army Camp | FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A girl from Tal Nagari, a small hamlet in Narmadapuram, Kumkum Dubey made the district proud after she was selected for the all-India ten-day army camp being held in Delhi from September 2. Kumkum, selected for firing competition, is one of the 1,550 cadets chosen for the camp from across the country. The will be competitions in firing, optical, map reading, health and hygiene.

Six NCC cadets from 13 MP Battalion in Narmadapuram were selected for the all-India army camp. Kumkum performed well in the firing competition held in Bhopal, Gwalior, Raipur (Chhattisgarh). She was selected for the camp on the basis of her performance in these competitions. Commanding Officer of the 13 MP Battalion Colonel Harpreet Singh is encouraging Kumkum and other cadets.