 Kudos! First Woman Tabla Player Anuradha Pal Presents Ramayana Stories; Narmadapuram Girl Takes Part In Army Camp
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalKudos! First Woman Tabla Player Anuradha Pal Presents Ramayana Stories; Narmadapuram Girl Takes Part In Army Camp

Kudos! First Woman Tabla Player Anuradha Pal Presents Ramayana Stories; Narmadapuram Girl Takes Part In Army Camp

Anuradha interacted with music lovers during her performance and said that to increase respect for the tabla, she created a new approach and concept of storytelling from the epic - Ramayana, Krishna Leelas and Ardhanarishwar.

Staff Reporter FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 11:36 PM IST
article-image
First Woman Tabla Player Anuradha Pal | FP Photo

First Woman Tabla Player Anuradha Pal Presents Ramayana Stories On Tabla

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The performance of Anuradha Pal who is the first professional woman tabla player in the world, enthralled the audience at Bharat Bhavan in the city on Monday, the third-day of four-day concert, Badal Raag. She presented stories of Ramayana to the audience through beats of tabla.

Anuradha interacted with music lovers during her performance and said that to increase respect for the tabla, she created a new approach and concept of storytelling from the epic - Ramayana, Krishna Leelas and Ardhanarishwar. The event ended with violin jugalbandi by father-daughter duo Praveen and Chaitali Shevlikar from Bhopal. They selected Raga Miya Malhar based on the rainy season.

Narmadapuram Girl Takes Part In Army Camp

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: State Govt Prioritises Solutions For MIHAN-Hit People
Maharashtra: State Govt Prioritises Solutions For MIHAN-Hit People
FPJ Eco Ganesha: Green Warriors Ensure Mumbai Beaches Are Safe Post Ganpati Visarjan
FPJ Eco Ganesha: Green Warriors Ensure Mumbai Beaches Are Safe Post Ganpati Visarjan
ED Files Case Against Religare Enterprise Chairperson, CFO For Cheating And Criminal Conspiracy Amid Burman Family Takeover Battle
ED Files Case Against Religare Enterprise Chairperson, CFO For Cheating And Criminal Conspiracy Amid Burman Family Takeover Battle
Maharashtra Govt Announces 19% Salary Hike For MSEDCL, Mahatransco & MSPGCL Employees
Maharashtra Govt Announces 19% Salary Hike For MSEDCL, Mahatransco & MSPGCL Employees
Narmadapuram Girl Takes Part In Army Camp

Narmadapuram Girl Takes Part In Army Camp | FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A girl from Tal Nagari, a small hamlet in Narmadapuram, Kumkum Dubey made the district proud after she was selected for the all-India ten-day army camp being held in Delhi from September 2. Kumkum, selected for firing competition, is one of the 1,550 cadets chosen for the camp from across the country. The will be competitions in firing, optical, map reading, health and hygiene.

Six NCC cadets from 13 MP Battalion in Narmadapuram were selected for the all-India army camp. Kumkum performed well in the firing competition held in Bhopal, Gwalior, Raipur (Chhattisgarh). She was selected for the camp on the basis of her performance in these competitions. Commanding Officer of the 13 MP Battalion Colonel Harpreet Singh is encouraging Kumkum and other cadets.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

World Suicide Prevention Day: Stories Of Survivors Who Came Back From The Brink Of Death In Bhopal

World Suicide Prevention Day: Stories Of Survivors Who Came Back From The Brink Of Death In Bhopal

Kudos! First Woman Tabla Player Anuradha Pal Presents Ramayana Stories; Narmadapuram Girl Takes Part...

Kudos! First Woman Tabla Player Anuradha Pal Presents Ramayana Stories; Narmadapuram Girl Takes Part...

Madhya Pradesh Delimitation Commission: Budhni To Go To Hoshangabad; Mandideep To Come Under Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Delimitation Commission: Budhni To Go To Hoshangabad; Mandideep To Come Under Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh: In Coming Time Working Ladli Behna To Get ₹2K- ₹5K

Madhya Pradesh: In Coming Time Working Ladli Behna To Get ₹2K- ₹5K

MP Weather Updates: Red Alert For Heavy Rain In Many Districts; Intense Evening Showers To Drench...

MP Weather Updates: Red Alert For Heavy Rain In Many Districts; Intense Evening Showers To Drench...