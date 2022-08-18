Krishna Janmashtami: ‘Bhakti Parv' to be held in 3 districts of MP on August 19

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Culture Department is going to organise ‘Bhakti Parv' in three districts on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami on August 19. The district included Damoh, Panna and Shivpuri.

Director, culture, Aditi Kumar Tripathi said a dance based on Lord Shri Krishna will be presented by Pragya Sharma and her troupe, Bhopal from 7 pm at Manas Bhawan, Damoh. After that, artists from Association of Theater Artists, Bhopal will present Krishna Ballet and Bharati Vishwanathan and her troupe, Bhopal will present Krishna Bhajan respectively.

Folk singer Manidev Singh Thakur and his troupe from Sagar will present folk songs, based on Lord Krishna on the premises of Jugal KishoreTemple, Panna from 7 pm. It will be followed by Alha singing by Baliram Patel and his troupe, Panna and Krishna Bhajan by Raj Pareek and his troupe from West Bengal respectively, he said.

Manish Yadav and his troupe from Sagar will present a dance, based on lord Krishna Manas Bhawan near Gandhi Park , Shivpuri from 7 pm. It will be followed by Languria singing by Gyan Singh Shakya and his troupe from Sheopur and Krishna Bhajan by Vivek Mehta and his troupe from Indore respectively.

The department organises the event in collaboration with the district administration of Damoh, Panna and Shivpuri.