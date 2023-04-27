 Kolar Six Lane road project: Illegal portion of houses, shops to be marked, razed
Collector directs BMC, PWD to complete 16-km road project by November

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, April 27, 2023, 09:54 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Asheesh Singh has instructed PWD and Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) to identify the illegally constructed portion of the houses and shops on the land for the underway six-lane Kolar road project. The illegally constructed structures within the 30-meter area on the two sides of the six-lane 16-km long road from Chuna Bhatti to Kolar Chowraha are to be identified and then demolished. The collector directed the officials of the civic body and the  PWD to paint red marks on all the illegal portions of the houses and shops thus demarcating the encroachment on the government land. The encroachment will be razed to clear the way for the road project.

If private land is coming within 30 meters radius, then the Municipal Commissioner will discuss the proposal to give additional FAR and TDR to the land owner for the construction of six roads, the collector added.

Collector on Thursday reviewed the progress of six-lane road construction at Kolar. He instructed the authorities concerned to complete the project by November. He instructed SDM TT Nagar Sanjay  Srivastava to remove encroachments from both the sides of the road with the cooperation of the Municipal Corporation.

The 30-meter road is to be built from Kolar Chowraha  to Gol Chowaraha, for this also if land is required, Kolar SDM has been asked to remove the encroachment .

article-image

