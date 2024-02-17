Kolar 6-Lane Project: Land Acquisition Suffers Setback At 10% Places

DEVENDRA.DUBE

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The execution of six-lane road project in Kolar has suffered a setback as land acquisition for the road at 10% of the places has not been completed.

Public Works Department (PWD), which is monitoring the project, said land acquisition at 90% of the place has been smooth sailing but there are teething problems at 10 per cent places.

Local MLA Rameshwar Sharma said road would be constructed to full stretch (6-lane and 16 km). Bansal Construction Company is constructing 6-lane road. The six-lane road was proposed to connect Kolar Guest House and Chichli. The project costs Rs 222 crore.

PWD executive engineer Arvind Singh informed Free Press, said, “We are constructing road and most places, road is being constructed smoothly. We have problem at 10 per cent places but we will handle ultimately as far as land acquisition is concerned. Construction of third bridge is underway at Sarvadharma, it will be extended further after acquisition of land. Process is on for acquiring land at this site. Similarly, at some of places, we are having problems but all the issues will be solved and 6-lane road will be constructed in full 16 km stretch.”