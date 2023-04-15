Kingpin in Pakistan: Cyber fraud gang member held

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal crime branch has arrested a man belonging to a gang which had duped a number of people of a total of Rs 1.20 crore in 20 days and giving clutches of law the slip, officials said on Friday. They added that the gang used to work for a cyber fraud kingpin based in Pakistan.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, crime), Shrutkirti Somwanshi said that the complainant, Harsh Yadav (21) had approached the crime branch on March 22. He told them that two men identified as Rohan and Amol had approached him offering loan and had obtained the details of his ATM card as well as his bank account. When he did not receive the loan amount, he went to the bank, where he came to know that a transaction of Rs 19 lakh had taken place by means of his account in the last four days. The duo who had offered him loan threatened to kill him when he enquired about the same.

The Crime branch began investigation into the case, after which they arrested six accused identified as Bhagwan Singh Thakur (24), Amol Godge (24), Abhishek Parihar, Ankit Singh Rajput, Shivam Rajput (19) and Alok Kumar (21). The accused told the police that Shivam used to create accounts of the people he duped on bitcoin app Binance and Alok used to transfer the money to the Binance account and send them to the kingpin based in Faisalabad in Pakistan.

On April 11, when four of them were being taken to Bhopal central jail by crime branch officials, Amol managed to escape and was traced by police in Sehore. He was then taken into custody.