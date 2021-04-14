Kin flooding Bhopal crematoriums pose a grave Covid threat

BHOPAL: The lack of public awareness will worsen the situation as a large number of people are flocking to the crematoriums with bodies of Covid victims. As there are no clear guidelines for number of relatives allowed in crematoriums, more than 60 relatives of any given dead person can be seen at the funeral. Sometimes, more than 100 relatives of a deceased person reaches the Vishram Ghat with a body.

The Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat is also a crematorium where bodies of Covid patients are cremated. The risk, thus, grows manifold. The Samiti members of the crematoriums have appealed to the police, as well, about the matter, but to no avail.

“The relatives don’t listen to us and, for deaths that haven’t occurred due to corona, a large number of persons come to attend the funeral,” says a member of the Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat Samiti, Arun Chowdhary. He says they ask the relatives to ensure that only a few of the relatives come to attend the funeral, but no one listens to them. “I’ve even asked the local police station to manage the crowds, but there’s no response from their end,” he says. “There have even been cases where 200 people have come with a body.”

SHO, Kamla Nagar, Vijay Singh Sisodia says that the Vishram Ghat Samiti has all the rights to restrict the entry of anyone inside their compound.