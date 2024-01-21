Killing Of Kothari Brothers Was The Turning Point: Karsevaks

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two of 26 arrested karsevaks, who were arrested for demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992, are from Bhopal. They have not been invited for consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22. Though aggrieved at not receiving attention, they are happy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is inaugurating the Ram temple. Following demolition of mosque, 26 karsevaks were notified and police had registered cases under Sections 395, 392, 332, 337, 330, 295, 297, 153-A of IPC against them in Ayodhya.

Six of them were from Madhya Pradesh. They are Jadgish Chandra Raghuvanshi of Dhar, Vinit Kumar Dwivedi of Sidhi, Ramesh Pancholi of Hoshangabad, Laxmi Narayan Das of Shivpuri, Devendra Rawat of Bhopal and Anchal Singh of Bhopal. All were sent to 14 days of judicial custody by Chief Judicial Magistrate.

Karsevaks Speak

Was first to admit ..

Advocate Devendra Rawat: Killing of Kothari brothers provoked karsevaks that led to demolition of Babri Masjid. Otherwise, karsevaks’ movement was peaceful. I was first karsevak who admitted that I demolished Babri Masjid. Lucknow court sent me to 14 days of judicial custody. I was hospitalised and then I was admitted to Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal. My father came to meet me but I sent him back. My father was adamant to stay with me in hospital but when I refused to take medicines if he stayed with me, my father returned to Bhopal.

After that, I don’t remember ..

Anchal Singh: On December 6, 1992, I along with other karsevaks climbed up to demolish Babri Masjid. It was 11.30 am. Karsevaks began raising slogans - Ek dhakka aur do, Babri Masjid tod do. We all got excited and attacked Babri Masjid. I was among the first to climb the wall. After some time we were on top of the dome. We started using spades with full force with the slogan, Jai Shri Ram. After some time, a part of the dome collapsed. After that I don't remember anything. When I regained consciousness, I was in the hospital. The whole body had become numb. I could not move any part of my body.

Bullet-ridden bodies Karsevak

Rajendra Gupta: Kothari brothers - Ram Kothari and Sharad Kothari - of Kolkata were shot dead during Babri Masjid demolition. They were members of VHP and had joined karsevaks. The street in which they died in Ayodhya is now called Shaheed Marg. Their bullet-ridden bodies were found near Hanumangarhi temple, close to Ram temple. Their killing proved turning point in our movement. Otherwise, whole movement was peaceful as there was thick blanket of security. Heavy police force was deployed and entire area was fenced with wire.”