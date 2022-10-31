Khurai: ‘Food, money meant for poor should reach them’

FP News Service

KHURAI( Sagar): State housing and urban development minister Bhupendra Singh chaired a meeting on Saturday to review development works carried out in Khurai Assembly constituency, said officials.

Reviewing the public welfare schemes, Singh said those committing irregularities in providing rations and other essentials to poor should be ready to face strict action.

“Remain present whenever I am in Khurai so that public grievances can be redressed immediately,” Singh said. Post this, he reviewed the works carried out by cooperatives, food and women and child development, education department. He said food and money meant for poor should reach them without any hurdles.

He warned of strict action if any irregularity was found. He inquired about health care facilities and suggested upgrading medical facilities.