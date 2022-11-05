Khelo India Youth Games 2022: Planning cum coordination committee formed under CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Khelo India | Photo: Twitter/ Khelo India

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): For the fifth edition of Khelo India Youth Games 2022 to be held from January 31 till February 11 in Madhya Pradesh, the state government has constituted planning and coordination committee under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

An executive committee has been constituted under chairmanship of chief secretary. Union Youth Programme and Sports Minister will be co-chairman of the committee headed by Chief Minister.

Sports and Youth Welfare Minister of Madhya Pradesh will be the vice-chairman. Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh, Union Secretary Youth Programme, Additional Chief Secretary General Administration, Home, Finance Department will be the members of committee.

Principal Secretary, Sports and Youth Welfare Department, has been nominated as Member Secretary.

The planning cum coordination committee will comprise DGP of Madhya Pradesh, Director General, Sports Authority of India, New Delhi, Director of Sports and Youth Welfare Madhya Pradesh, representative of Indian Olympic Association, Chairman-General Secretary School Games of India as members.

The executive committee of Khelo India Youth Games 2022 will be headed by chief secretary. This committee’s co-chairman will be Secretary Union Youth Welfare and Sports Mantralaya. Additional Chief Secretary, Higher Education, Public Health and Family Welfare, General Administration, Home, Finance Department will be members.

Principal Secretary, Energy, Public Works, Sports and Youth Welfare, Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, School Education, Tourism, Culture, Urban Development and Housing, Transport, Public Relations Department have also been included as members in the committee.

DGP of Madhya Pradesh, Director General of Sports Authority of India, New Delhi, Director Sports and Youth Welfare Madhya Pradesh, Director Khelo India New Delhi, Additional Director General of Police Fire Control Madhya Pradesh, Senior Director Sports Authority of India, Khelo India, New Delhi, Chairman-General Secretary School Games of India, Representatives of Indian Olympic Association and Madhya Pradesh Olympic Association, Divisional Railway Manager, Bhopal Division, Indian Railway, Madhya Pradesh, Director Doordarshan Bhopal and two main players of Khelo India Youth Games 2022 will be members of the executive committee.