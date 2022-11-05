Bhopal: Jr National Equestrian Competition State’s 25 equestrians to take part

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh State Equestrian Academy’s 25 equestrians will participate in Junior National Equestrian Competition to be held in the city from December 12–25.

While talking to Free Press, Academy chief coach Captain Bhagirath said, "25 horse riders will participate in championship. All the riders are learning at MP state academy. We are expecting about 15 medals from the team."

He added, "It is a matter of pride that Madhya Pradesh got the opportunity to host such a big event. When people will come here for tournament, they will see how amazing the facilities and infrastructure are at the state academy. We want our riders to train with the best equestrians and compete against the best. Hence, this time we have kept a 20 per cent quota for riders from other states."

Bhopal’s Mohammad Hamza Aqil is part of MP contingent. "We are confident about the tournament as our home ground is hosting it. We practise here every day, and we are familiar with the ground and place. We are practising really hard, our coach motivates us. We come to the ground at 5 am and practise till 10 am. From 4 pm, we start practising again. We have practised hard, and that’s why we all are confident."