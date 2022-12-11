Khelo India Youth Games 2022: Football trials for MP team held

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The football trials to select players for Madhya Pradesh’s women’s football team were held at Tatya Tope Stadium in Bhopal on Sunday. The trials were held to select players for upcoming Khelo India Youth Games 2022.

“All the footballers are good. The selection committee will select the final players and those players will represent Madhya Pradesh at Khelo India Youth Games,” an official said.

About 51 footballers from all over Madhya Pradesh were present at Tatya Tope Stadium, Bhopal on Sunday for the trials. About 400 players will participate from MP at Khelo Indian Games. It will be organised in eight cities of Madhya Pradesh from January 31 next year.

During KIYG, Bhopal will host ten different sports at different venues on different dates. Boxing competitions will be held from January 31 to February 4 at Tatya Tope Stadium in Bhopal. From February 7 to 11, wrestling events will be held. About 336 wrestlers from different states will participate in it.

About 144 shooters from different states will compete in 10 events from February 1-4. In all, 248 players will showcase their skills in 16 events of kayaking and canoeing from February 1–3. Similarly, 256 rowers from different states will compete from February 7 to 9.

The volleyball matches will be held from January 30 to February 3 at the Sports Authority of India, Bhopal. Judo matches will also be held here from February 7-10. About 224 players will participate in this.

There will be 38 events in the five-day swimming competition from February 7 to 11 at Prakash Taran Pushkar in which 544 swimmers will participate.