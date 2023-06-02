Khelo India University Games: BU athletes break national meet records in shotput, discus throw

Samardeep Singh Gill |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two athletes representing Barkatullah University created new national meet records in the shotput and discus throw events in the ongoing Khelo India University Games (KIUG) in Lucknow.

The athletes that created records and won medals in different events train at the Madhya Pradesh State Athletics Academy.

Samardeep Singh Gill, 22, again raised the flags of Barkatullah University as he not only won a gold in the men's shot-put event but also created a new national KIUG meet record with a throw of 18.75 metres. This is Gill’s second national meet record, earlier, he set a record in the Under 23 category in the national tournament held in Bilaspur with a throw of 17.79 metres.

In the women's discus throw event, a farmer’s daughter, Shalini Chaudhary, 20, representing BU, broke a national KIUG meet record and created a new one with a throw of 50.60 metres. She won a gold medal with a national meet record to her name. Recently, she also clinched the gold medal in the women’s’ discus throw event in a national tournament with a throw of 49.35 metres at Birsa Munda Stadium, Ranchi.

Along with this, Nidhi Pawaiya won the gold medal in the women’s shot-put event by throwing the metal ball at a distance of 14.80 metres. Nidhi represents Barkatullah University in the KIUG.

