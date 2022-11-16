Khelo India Games in Madhya Pradesh: Over 6,000 athletes to take part in 27 disciplines at 23 venues

Khelo India Games logo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is all set to host Khelo India Youth Games 2022 to be held from January 31 to February 11 next year. According to officials, the opening and closing ceremonies will be organised in Bhopal.

Over 6,000 athletes will compete in 27 different disciplines at 23 venues in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Mandla, Maheshwar, and Balaghat. The Sports Authority of India's Games Technical Content Committee has approved all the venues in different cities of MP.

As per officials, Bhopal will host ten different sports at different venues on different dates. Boxing competition will be held from January 31 to February 4 at Tatya Tope Stadium in Bhopal. From February 7 to 11, wrestling events will be held in the same hall. About 336 wrestlers from different states will participate.

Shooting events will be held at Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy. About 144 shooters from different states will compete in 10 events from February 1-4. The competitions of kayaking and canoeing will be held at Madhya Pradesh State Water Sports Academy. In all, 248 players will showcase their skills in 16 events of kayaking and canoeing from February 1–3. Similarly, 256 rowers from different states will compete from February 7 to 9.

The volleyball matches will be held from January 30 to February 3 at Sports Authority of India, Bhopal. Judo matches will also be held here from February 7-10. About 224 players will participate.

There will be 38 events during five-day swimming competition from February 7 to 11 at Prakash Taran Pushkar in Bhopal, in which a total of 544 participants will participate.