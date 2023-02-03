Khelo India 2022: Maharashtra, Odhisa emerge kho-kho champs in boys and girls categories

PJabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Odhisa defeated Maharashtra by 6 points in the girls category while Maharashtra overcame Delhi by 10 points in the boys category to emerge kho-kho champions at Ranital Sports Complex in Jabalpur on February 3. Teams from eight states participated in both categories.

In the boys final, the Maharashtra team scored 18 points by dismissing 9 Delhi players in the first innings and scored 20 points by dismissing 10 players in the second innings. The Delhi team could score 16 points in the first innings and 12 points in the second innings.

Before the match, MLA Ajay Vishnoi and Divisional Commissioner B. Chandrasekhar were introduced to the players. Sihora MLA Nandini Maravi was also present during the match.

Medal haul for Madhya Pradesh

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh had a stellar performance so far in the Khelo India Youth Games. The state has so far won eight gold and three silver medals in all sports. However, MP remains in the second position.

MP shine in archery

Vice President of Madhya Pradesh Archery Academy, DK Vidyarthi, hailed the Madhya Pradesh team for its performance at the Khelo India Games so far. "We have won up to 4 gold medals in 1 day. There are a lot of expectations from Madhya Pradesh. There is a lot of enthusiasm among the players coming to Jabalpur for the competitions, the players seem very happy with the arrangements and facilities," Vidyarthi said.

He added: "Madhya Pradesh is also performing brilliantly in archery and soon there will be a flurry of medals too. A large number of people are arriving to see the archery competitions."

CM announces a reward of Rs 5 lakh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a reward of Rs 5 lakhs for winning gold to the sportspersons of the state.

Aishwarya Sharma |

Delhi’s Aishwarya sets new record in archery

In the archery competition, Delhi's Aishwarya Sharma set a new record, earning 705 points in the 250 metre game.