Khelo India 2022: Maharashtra defeat Odhisa in kho-kho; West Bengal lose to Delhi, coach creates ruckus

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Khelo India Youth Games 2022 here was marred by chaos after West Bengal's coach created a ruckus following his team's two-point defeat in a thrilling kho-kho semi-final match against Delhi at the Ranital Sports Complex on Thursday, February 2. According to the information, the coach abused the judges. However, the police reached the spot and resolved the issue.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra defeated Odhisa in a semi-final match on February 2 to enter the final. Jabalpur has been entrusted with the responsibility of hosting four games—archery, fencing, kho-kho and cycling.

Girls Category: Maharashtra defeated Karnataka

Earlier, in the first match of the girls' category. Maharashtra defeated Karnataka by an inning and 2 points. Maharashtra team got 20 points by dismissing ten Karnataka players in the first innings, while Karnataka got 18 points by dismissing only 9 players in both innings.

Odhisa triumph over Punjab

The second kho-kho semi-final in the girls' category saw Odhisa take on Punjab. In this match, Odhisa scored 22 points by dismissing 11 players of Punjab in the first inning. The Punjab team could earn only 18 points by dismissing 9 players in both innings. Odhisa defeated Punjab by an innings and four points to enter the finals.

