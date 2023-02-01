Khelo India 2022: Bengaluru student gives boxing the slip for volleyball

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minnat Zarin, a commerce student of Mount College, Bengaluru qualified both for volleyball and boxing disciplines for Khelo India Games (KIYG) 2022 being held in Madhya Pradesh. But Minnat chose volleyball as ‘her team needed her more’.

Minnat Zarin, who is in Bhopal to take part in volleyball competitions representing Karnataka team in Khelo India Youth Games 2022 told Free Press, ‘Volleyball and boxing competitions were overlapping, but I preferred volleyball as the team needed me more.’

Both volleyball and boxing competitions are being held in Bhopal. Despite playing a pivotal role, Karnataka’s volleyball team narrowly lost the opening league match against West Bengal. ‘It was a tough match but I am happy that our team gave their best,’ Minnat Zarin added.

According to Minnat Zarin, the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 will act as a good platform to improve mind-set for future competitions. ‘It is a good exposure to interact with athletes from other states at the Khelo India Youth Games and learn how they practice,’ the Karnataka player said.

Minnat Zarin’s next goal, however, is to qualify for the national youth boxing team. ‘I have been practicing boxing for the past two years and have reached a good level,” she added.

Since there are fewer female boxers in the local boxing training centre in Bengaluru, Minnat Zarin often does sparring with male athletes. ‘Sparring with male athletes is the best way to prepare for tough bouts,’ explained the teenaged player.

Read Also Bhopal: Industrialists say budget would empower sector

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)