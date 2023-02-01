Bhopal: Industrialists say budget would empower sector

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Industrialists have described the union budget as growth- oriented budget and said it will put the Indian economy on the progress path. Hailing the budget as a major boost to the industry sector, they said Madhya Pradesh stands on the bright chances of getting benefitted from agri start-up, millet head mentioned in the budget as state is an agriculture-based state.

They said the above things during the discussion programme on union budget organised by MP Chapter of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in the capital city on Wednesday.

President of Association of All Industries Mandideep Dr Rajeev Agrawal said that the union budget is a visionary budget. Modi government has taken solid measures to strengthen progress and create employment. The budget focuses on the requirement of common people, farmers and MSME. This budget is going to be very helpful for the industry sector and to take it ahead in funding, exports, etc. The Centre has made the provision of interest-free loan to states and it is a laudable thing.

Abhay Pitale from BDO India Limited Partnership firm dubbed the budget as progressive which is going to open the windows of future progress. It would also help the country in lessening the impact of impending global recession. Economy would receive the necessary boost.

Chartered accountant Niharika Agrawal said that the budget also focuses on green eco-system. Changes have been done in Indirect Taxes and it is a big thing. The budget also gives importance to youths in skill development. Relief has been given in custom duty and by lowering the interest rate under MSME sector, women empowerment would receive a major boost.

Alka Sharma, founder director Khadyot Natural Private Limited said the announcement of agriculture accelerator fund to encourage agri start-ups by young entrepreneurs in rural areas is welcoming.

Dinesh Patidar, Chairman MP Chapter FICCI said the budget with a specific priority on Green Growth sets the tone for sustainable India. Rs 35k crore worth of outlay for energy transition programmes contributing to net zero commitments of India shall further add to the overall sustainable development of the country.

