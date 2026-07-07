Khajuraho-Jatkara Road Closed As Swollen Khudar River Flows Over Damaged Bridge — VIDEO

Khajuraho-Jatkara Road Closed As Swollen Khudar River Flows Over Damaged Bridge | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Khajuraho-Jatkara road was closed after the swollen Khudar River flowed over and damaged a bridge following 4.2 inches of rainfall in 24 hours in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur.

Water flowing over the bridge; the water level could reach the Dulhadev Temple

Reportedly, over the past 24 hours. 4.2 inches of rain were recorded here, the highest in the state. Normal life in Khajuraho was disrupted

Water is flowing over the bridge spanning the river, and a section of the structure sustained damage.

The water level of the Khudar River continues to rise due to the rain. If the downpour persists, there is a possibility that water could reach the premises of the Dulhadev Temple, located on the riverbank.

The continuous rain has also made the weather pleasant; the temperature has dropped to 26 degrees Celsius, providing relief to residents from humidity and heat.

Tourists visiting Khajuraho were also seen enjoying the rain and the natural scenery.

According to locals, many people are fishing in the river, while children and youths are bathing in it, raising concerns about a potential major accident

However, despite the swollen river, adequate safety arrangements were not visible at the site.

Local resident Ganesh Awasthi has urged the administration to step up safety measures and surveillance along the riverbank to prevent any untoward incidents. Meanwhile, the administration has appealed to the public to exercise caution and avoid venturing near rivers and streams.

IMD Bhopal

According to the IMD, the Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain and Narmadapuram divisions have received the highest rainfall so far this season, with most districts recording above-normal rainfall. Dewas has recorded the highest rainfall in the state.