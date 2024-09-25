Key Proposals Passed Amidst Opposition Walkout In Nagar Palika Meeting In Harda

Harda (Madhya Pradesh): Nagar Palika Parishad held a meeting on Monday to discuss various proposals. Newly appointed MP’s representative Kamal Patel, MLA’s representative Anil Dubey, Nagar Palika chairperson Bharti Kamediya, deputy chairman Anshul Agarwal and CMO Kamlesh Patidar were present at the meeting.

Patidar informed the other members of the civic body about the proposals. PM Awas Yojna, sale of LIG houses, construction of shed over sanitary landfill site and other issues figured in the discussion. Leader of opposition the civic body Amar Rochlani said that instead of building a commercial complex by demolishing a library, a building for journalists should be constructed. Deputy chairman of Nagar Palika Anshul Agarwal informed the members of the House about construction of commercial buildings at Agrasen park.

The Congress members proposed for construction of shops at Nakshatra Udyan (Star Park). Patidar informed the members about the construction of Anganwadi centres in wards. Restoration of 20 parks, construction of a gate in the city, buying of LED, solar panel, renewal of lease for the residential buildings in Nehru colony and other issues were also discussed at the meeting. All these proposals were passed with voice vote. During the meeting, councillors Manoj Mahalwar and Omprakash Morchhale protested the words of Rochlani. The Congress councillors said that if the ruling party wants to get any proposal passed without opposition’s view, they could do so.

Saying this, the Congress councillors walked out. However, when MLA’s representative Anil Dube advised them to return to the House, they came back. MP’s representative Kamal Patel said that the councillors should put up their views without making any personal comments. He appealed to all the councillors to work together for the development of the city.